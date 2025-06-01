Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

Thomas’s Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8018)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697)

Coora Pharmacy, 18, Imrieħel Street, Birkirkara (2149 2151)

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080)

Potter Pharmacy, Wilġa Street, Paceville (2136 3244)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875)

Smiths Pharmacy, PAMA shopping mall, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Triq l-Imħar, Qawra (2158 0881)

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Felice Pharmacy, 105, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939)

Springs+ Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Chrysantemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828)

Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Misraħ il-Kebbies, Santa Venera (2144 4648)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247)

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on Sundays and public holidays in 2025, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to St Sebastian church, Qormi, and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.