Chemimart Pharmacy, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5002)

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570)

De Rohan Pharmacy, 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

Brown’s Quad Pharmacy, The Quad Q2, Unit 3, Level 00, Mrieħel Bypass, Central Business District, Birkirkara (2144 1060)

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817)

Pembroke Health Hub Pharmacy, 2, Napoleon Tagliaferro Street, Pembroke (2137 2784)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4723)

Reeds Pharmacy 191, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068)

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408)

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671)

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xagħjra (2166 0300)

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfredo Cachia Żammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954)

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikola Żammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Street, Nadur (2156 6431)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on Sundays and public holidays in 2025, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near St Andrew’s church, Żabbar, and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.