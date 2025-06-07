Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Remedies Pharmacy, 211, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2397 6670)

Brown's Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2397 6600)

Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, Paul Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790)

JV’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062)

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635)

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

Sonren by Milia’s Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottoner Avenue, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

St Anne Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala (2163 7615)

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622)

Gudja Pharmacy, Parish priest Street c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422)

Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on Sundays and public holidays in 2025 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: There will be no mobile blood unit available today. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.