St Publius Pharmacy, 48, Triq il-Miratur, Floriana (2122 5444)

Vivien Pharmacy, Fr Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701)

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221)

Ħerba Pharmacy, 166, Salvu Psaila Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Retail Outlet, Level 0, 135, Central Business Centre, Spinola Bay, St Julian’s (2133 3886)

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492)

Whites Pharmacy, No. 3, E.M. Bajada Building, Labour Avenue, Naxxar (2141 2454)

Brown’s St Louis Pharmacy, Shop 1, Bohemian Courts, Independence Avenue, Mosta (2143 1431)

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795)

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207-211, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2168 6665)

Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278)

Pasteur Pharmacy, Triq it-Tellerit, Safi (2168 9944)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327)

Central Pharmacy, Triq Għajn Qajjet, Rabat (2145 6376)

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170)

St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on Sundays and public holidays in 2025, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Selmun Family Park, Mellieħa, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.