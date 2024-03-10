Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1118)

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045)

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958)

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797)

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 25, Ġorġ Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426)

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376)

Brown’s Pharmacy, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652)

Smiths Pharmacy, PAMA shopping mall, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536)

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703)

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698)

Anici Pharmacy, 111, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300)

St Philip Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċeppun, Għaxaq (2180 8723)

Gudja Pharmacy, Parish Priest Street c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327)

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Triq Misraħ Suffara, Dingli (2145 7128)

Highland Pharmacy, 5-6, Parish Priest Dun Franġsik Vella Street, Żebbuġ (2156 4553)

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Mosta parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.