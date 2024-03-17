Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 9682)

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 7682)

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068)

Brown’s St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġ Street, Tal-Ibraġġ, Swieqi (2137 0141)

Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Imrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038)

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881)

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646)

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720)

Blossoms Pharmacy, Triq il-Gurġier, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971)

Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Misraħ il-Kebbies, Santa Venera (2144 4648)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274)

Abela Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Dingli parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.