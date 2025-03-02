Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135)

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 6477)

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068)

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558)

Remedies Pharmacy, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2397 6650)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 34, Triq il-Qasam, Tal-Ibraġġ, Swieqi (2147 2316)

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369)

Brown’s Naxxar Centre Pharmacy, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6339)

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276)

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893)

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720)

Bellavista Pharmacy, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788)

Fisherman’s Cove Pharmacy, 11, Triq tas-Silġ, Marsaxlokk (2165 1873)

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761)

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Street, Santa Venera (2123 8625)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247)

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841)

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Road, Nadur (2156 6431)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2025, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority .gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Birżebbuġa band club today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.