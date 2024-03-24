Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114)

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Street, Marsa (2123 5595)

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, 60, Tumas Fenech Street c/w Mdina Road, Qormi (2148 7739)

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558)

Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790)

JV’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Street, Swieqi (2137 1062)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Unit 22, The Point shopping mall, Tigné Street, Sliema (2131 3233)

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6339)

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784)

Sonren by Milia’s Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529)

Fishermen’s Cove Pharmacy, 11, Triq Tas-Silġ, Marsaxlokk (2165 1873)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2779 1321)

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Street, Santa Venera (2123 8625)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 visit www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at the Żurrieq local council and Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.