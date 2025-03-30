Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 1512)

Brown's Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

Coora Pharmacy, 18, Mrieħel Street, Birkirkara (2149 2151)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġ Street, Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi (2137 0141)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

Smiths Pharmacy, Pama shopping mall, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

Sonren by Milia’s Pharmacy, Żejtun Street, Tarxien (2167 2757)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

St Anne Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala (2163 7615)

Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Pasteur Pharmacy, Triq it-Tellerit, Safi (2168 9944)

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Abela’s Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on Sundays and public holidays in 2025 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Dingli parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.