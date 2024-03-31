Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

The Local Dispensary, Can. K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817)

Pembroke Health Hub Pharmacy, 2, Napoleon Tagliaferro Street, Pembroke (2137 2784)

Brown’s Victor Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352)

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875)

Sta Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554)

Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Cospicua (2760 0126)

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Triq il-Qadi, Żejtun (2167 8039)

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

Whites Pharmacy, Blk A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Mġarr parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.