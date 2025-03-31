Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Thomas’s Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8018)

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221)

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2397 6600)

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080)

Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilga Street, Paceville (2136 3244)

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635)

Whites Pharmacy, no. 3, E.M. Bajada Building, Labour Avenue, Naxxar (2141 2454)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442)

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784)

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546)

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2168 6665)

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622)

Milia's Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954)

Central Pharmacy, Triq Għajn Kajjet, Rabat (2145 6376)

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on Sundays and public holidays in 2025 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the car park of PAMA shopping mall, Mosta, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.