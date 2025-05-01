Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8623)

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045)

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089)

Brown’s Medical Plaza Pharmacy, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Rihan Avenue, San Ġwann (2137 2195)

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George Street, St Julian’s (2137 8657)

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369)

Brown’s Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6339)

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764)

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546)

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698)

St James Pharmacy, 1, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194)

Gerada’s Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consigli Street, Żejtun (2180 6009)

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Triq Bieb il-Ġarra, Safi (2164 9552)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187)

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233)

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on Sundays and public holidays in 2025 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the car park of PAMA supermarket, Mosta, today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.