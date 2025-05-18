Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 7682)

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, 60, Triq Tumas Fenech Street c/w Mdina Road, Qormi (2148 7739)

The Local Dispensary, Can. K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797)

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 25, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426)

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243)

Brown’s Pharmacy, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652)

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Triq is-Sagħjtar, Mosta (2141 5198)

El Medina Chemist, Triq il-Maskli, Qawra (2157 6308)

St Monica Pharmacy, 157, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet c/w Triq il-Lampuka, Marsascala (2702 3322)

Blossoms Pharmacy, Triq il-Gurgier, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċavi, Mqabba (2779 1323)

St Luke Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293)

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikola Żammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957)

Highland Pharmacy, 5-6, Parish Priest Dun Franġisk Vella Street, Żebbuġ (2156 4553)

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Street, Sannat (2156 4447)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on Sundays and public holidays in 2025, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Marsascala parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.