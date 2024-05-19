New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813)

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 7682)

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068)

Brown’s St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913)

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080)

Potters Pharmacy, Wilga Street, Paceville (2136 3244)

Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Imrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535)

Whites Pharmacy, No. 3, E.M. Bajada Building, Labour Avenue, Naxxar (2141 2454)

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038)

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536)

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703)

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720)

Anici Pharmacy, 111, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Triq il-Qadi, Żejtun (2167 8039)

Gudja Pharmacy, Parish Priest Street c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422)

Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Misraħ il-Kebbies, Santa Venera (2144 4648)

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Triq Misraħ Suffara, Dingli (2145 7128)

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970)

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be inside the MFCC Expo, Ta’ Qali, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.