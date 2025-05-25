Chemimart Pharmacy, 20-21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5001)

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 1512)

Brown’s Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

Honest Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġ Street, Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi (2137 0141)

Brown’s Victor Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Track, Attard (2143 6531)

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536)

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703)

Honest Pharmacy, Level -2, Shoreline Mall, Smart City, Kalkara (2123 0202)

Anici Pharmacy, 111, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300)

Beta Pharmacy, 50-52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311)

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328)

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115)

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128)

Abela’s Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on Sundays and public holidays in 2025, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near Gudja primary school today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307