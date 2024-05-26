Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135)

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 6477)

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162)

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089)

Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, Paul Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790)

JV’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062)

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369)

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Street, Mosta (2141 1197)

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Triq l-Imħar, Qawra (2158 0881)

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646)

Pillhouse Pharmacy, 200,Welcome Street, Fgura (2180 3008)

Felice Pharmacy, 105, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939)

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971)

Remedies Pharmacy, 2, Triq l-Imterrqa c/w Santa Marija Convoy Street, Mqabba (2164 1133)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view https://www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at the Mellieħa Selmun Family Park today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.