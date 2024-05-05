Empire Pharmacy, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Vivien Pharmacy, Fr Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884)

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797)

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, G. Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426)

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217)

Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652)

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833)

St Mary Pharmacy, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711)

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Tower Promenade, Santa Luċija (2167 7037)

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30 Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

HealthPoint Pharmacy, 34, Zarenu Dalli Street, Birżebbuġa (2713 7926)

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328)

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Highland Pharmacy, 5,6 Parish Priest Fr Franġisk Vella Street, Żebbuġ (2156 4553)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Holy Cross church, Żabbar, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.