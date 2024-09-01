Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1118)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

Coora Pharmacy, 18, Imrieħel Street, Birkirkara (2149 2151)

O’Hea Pharmacy, 115, Manoel de Vilhena Street, Gżira (2133 0268)

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Triq il-Bjad, Naxxar (2141 7406)

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Track, Attard (2143 6531)

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462)

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685)

Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

Whites Pharmacy, Blk A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833)

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Saqqajja Square, Rabat, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.