Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034)

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570)

Brown’s Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958)

Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, Paul Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790)

JV’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062)

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376)

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

Smiths Pharmacy, PAMA shopping mall, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276)

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740)

Bellavista Pharmacy, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788)

St Philip Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċeppun, Għaxaq (2180 8723)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċavi, Mqabba (2779 1323)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Safi parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.