Empire Pharmacy, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2123 8577);

Vivien Pharmacy, Patri Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884)

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479)

Penny Lane Pharmacy, 37-39, Triq is-Sejjieħ, Swieqi (2137 5373)

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051)

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833)

El Medina Chemist, Triq il-Maskli, Qawra (2157 6308)

St Monica Pharmacy, 157, Santa Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848)

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet c/w Triq il-Lampuka, Marsascala (2702 3322)

HealthPoint Pharmacy, 34, Żarenu Dalli Street, Birżebbuġa (2713 7926)

Chrysanthemum Pharmacy, San Nikola Street, Qrendi (2168 0828)

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449)

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957)

Fontana Pharmacy, Spring Street, Fontana (2156 6979)

St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Siġġiewi local council today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.