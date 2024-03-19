Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135)

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 6477)

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162)

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089)

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Ġżira (2133 2080)

Potters Pharmacy, Wilga Street, Paceville (2136 3244)

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369)

Whites Pharmacy, No. 3, E.M. Bajada Building, Labour Avenue, Naxxar (2141 2454)

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Street, Mosta (2141 1197)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546)

Pillhouse Pharmacy, 200, Welcome Street, Fgura (2180 3008)

St Anne Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala (2163 7615)

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031)

Remedies Pharmacy, 2, Triq l-Imterrqa c/w Santa Marija Convoy Road, Mqabba (2164 1133)

Remedies Campus Hub Pharmacy, University of Malta, Tal-Qroqq, Msida (2397 6680)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970)

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Street, Nadur (2156 6431)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at PAMA shopping centre, Mosta, and at the Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.