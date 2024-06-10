The Phoenicia Malta has launched a new programme of laid-back luxury summer experiences.

The Phoenicia Malta Summer Experience features regular events designed to help guests relax and rejuvenate while the sun shines, all within the luxurious comfort of the five-star property.

With a focus on wellness, the summer programme includes Sunrise Yoga and a Sunset Fitness classes – both held in the tranquillity of the hotel’s renowned gardens – while guests can also keep fit in style in the Abs & Tone classes with Sam on Fridays throughout June, as well as indulge in The Phoenicia Malta’s state-of-the-art spa.

A ‘Sunrise Yoga’ class. Photo: Ramon Portelli

Entertainment and culinary delights are also very much on the summer schedule, with ‘Summer Evenings By the Pool’ at the Bastion Pool Bar & Restaurant. Set against the backdrop of Valletta’s 16th-century bastions and The Phoenicia Malta’s Insta-worthy infinity pool, the series includes a themed event with live music every weekday evening.

‘Flavours of Sicily’ presents exquisite Sicilian wines in collaboration with Donnafugata Winery every Monday, served alongside a specially crafted Sicilian dish, while rum lovers should not miss the selection of Zacapa Rum cocktails at ‘South American Vibes’ on Tuesdays.

A haven of relaxation, wellness and entertainment for both our local and international guests

‘Barbecue Under the Stars’ offers a mid-week barbecue the Maltese way and, to complete the week, guests can sit back at a ‘Gin & Jazz’ evening on Thursdays and at ‘Tequila Fridays’ in collaboration with Don Julio Tequila. Plus, guests can take a front-row seat, cocktail in hand, to Malta’s exquisite summer sunset at a ‘Sundown Chillout’ session with a DJ every Sunday.

Within the hotel’s elegant Palm Court Lounge, there’s also the chance to while away the summer to the tunes of the resident pianist, or even mix and mingle with The Phoenicia Malta’s management.

To create more sublime summer moments, The Phoenicia Malta has carefully curated a regularly updated series of luxury experiences across Malta, such as a local wine tasting at Markus Divinus, a picnic harbour boat cruise, a chauffeur-driven day tour or a romantic moonlight swim exclusively for two at The Phoenicia Spa & Wellness.

Guests may enjoy a massage in the Relaxation Garden. Photo: Ramon Portelli

“Our goal is to provide a haven of relaxation, wellness and entertainment for both our local and international guests as their summer destination of choice, with a vibrant summer programme that epitomises the spirit of Maltese hospitality,” The Phoenicia Malta general manager Robyn Pratt says.

“We invite everyone to experience the magic of a Mediterranean summer at The Phoenicia Malta.”

More information is available at www.phoeniciamalta.com.