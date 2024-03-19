A photobook about an expedition to the village of Karsha and its Buddhist monastery in the region of Ladak (in the Indian Himalayas) is being launched at Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria on Saturday at 11am.

The Ice Way photobook will be launched by expedition members international photographer Alessandro Bergamini, artist Austin Camilleri, Valerio Ballotta (GBK Malta/Culture18fineart) and Bruno Cavani (Ikos).

Italian native Bergamini has travelled extensively to capture moments of humanity hidden within unfamiliar cultures. His artistic career boasts numerous international prizes, including second place in the National Geographic Italia 2015 contest, the Monochrome Photography Awards 2020, first place in the International Photo Awards (IPA) 2021 in New York with his photobook Humanity, and winner of the prestigious Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) 2021. He has also held a TEDx Talk: ‘Photographing diversity: A journey into the beauty of humanity’.

In 2022, his personal exhibition was hosted at the Riaperture di Ferrara festival and at the Treviso PhotoFestival. Last year, he was placed third at the World Water Day Photo Contest and was also selected to exhibit his works at the XPOSURE Dubai photo festival.

In the afternoon, an exhibition of Bergamini’s photos, forming part of his award-winning project Humanity ‒ the photobook that won the International Photo Awards (IPA) 2021 ‒ will be launched at the restaurant Osteria Scottadito in Nadur. The event will also mark the eatery’s official inauguration.

Both these events will be held in conjunction with maltabiennale.art.

Entrance to the museum is free. Reservations for both events are recommended by e-mailing events@heartofgozo.org.mt.