Maltese photographer and artist Joseph P. Smith has just returned from Spain, where he attended the opening of the Barcelona Photo Biennale, where he was invited to exhibit.

The Maltese photographer at the Biennale.

He also took part in an art residency at Art Print Residence in Arenys de Munt, where he worked with the Photogravure and Monotype processes. Smith’s attendance at both events was supported by Arts Council Malta.