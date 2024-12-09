A collection of over 200,000 digital photographs of Gozo has been donated to the Gozo Archive by photographer Joseph Zammit. The collection was presented to the Gozo Archive on the occasion of the 35th anniversary since its inauguration. The archive was inaugurated on November 24, 1989, by then Gozo Minister Anton Tabone and Education Minister Ugo Mifsud Bonnici, through the efforts of Mgr Joseph Bezzina, its first archivist. The archive forms part of the National Archives of Malta.

Although Zammit is back in Gozo from Toronto where he had lived with his family for about 33 years, he has been covering Gozo through photography for the past 22 years. Prior to that, Zammit covered many parts of Gozo through video filming between 1991 and 2002.

An avid photographer, Zammit has captured day-by-day images of major projects, important events and local crafts as well as day-by-day record of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also a vast collection of landscapes of Gozo photographed along the coast, from various hill tops and in all localities, recording in detail the ever-changing face of Gozo.