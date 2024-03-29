Renowned photographer Lorenzo Agius returned to his roots to deliver a retrospective public talk at the University of Malta.

The event, which took place on Wednesday, March 21, was organised by Charlene Vella from the Department of Art and Art History, and drew photography enthusiasts, art aficionados, students and the general public, offering an insight into Agius' illustrious decades-long careers.

Agius, celebrated for his evocative portraiture and iconic celebrity captures, captivated the audience with anecdotes, behind-the-scenes stories, and invaluable lessons gleaned from his vast experience in the world of photography. From his early beginnings to his global acclaim, Agius took attendees on a journey through his evolution as an artist, showcasing the diversity of his portfolio and the depth of his creative vision.

Diana Ross by Lorenzo Agius

The lecture served as a tribute to Agius' contribution to the art of photography, highlighting his ability to immortalise moments, evoke emotions, and capture the essence of his subjects with unparalleled finesse. Through a curated selection of his most iconic works, Agius demonstrated his mastery of light, composition, and storytelling, reaffirming his status as a true luminary in the field.

Attendees were treated to a rare glimpse into the creative, gaining invaluable insights into the art of photography and the dedication required to achieve excellence. Agius' infectious passion for his art resonated throughout the lecture hall, inspiring aspiring photographers and seasoned professionals alike to push the boundaries of their creativity and pursue their artistic dreams with unwavering determination.

Spice Girls movie by Lorenzo Agius

Agius expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to reconnect with his Maltese roots and share his journey with a receptive audience. He remarked: “Returning to Malta to deliver this retrospective lecture has been a truly humbling experience. It's incredibly rewarding to revisit my body of work and share the stories behind the images that have defined my career. I hope to inspire others to pursue their passion for photography and embrace the endless possibilities of visual storytelling.”

Agius will be holding his first exhibition in Malta, a retrospective exhibition that will be curated by Vella and that will be held in the last quarter of 2025.