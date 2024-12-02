Jo Borg Gallery has introduced the local public and art aficionados to the photographic oeuvre of Claus Goedicke, born in Cologne in 1966, and best known as the “photographer of things.”

His work is concerned with questions like: What should be photographed, and why? What objects allow themselves to be photographed and in what conditions? These inquiries form the basis of Goedicke’s practice, which challenges the conventional role of photography as mere documentation and representation.

Claus Goedicke

Instead, he treats photographs as autonomous objects, independent of subjective interpretation or universally accepted truths, as his practice revolves around fundamental questions surrounding photography and its autonomy.

Building on these inquiries, the pictures presented in the series Dinge (2007-2017) delve into the connection between humans and the things that feature in their daily lives.

By focusing on the mundane; familiar but elementary objects that potentially play a role in nearly everybody’s biography, Goedicke highlights how these things reveal not only current physical needs but also intellectual and emotional constructs. It is in these simple everyday objects, like a book, a glass of water, a doll, a flute, dice, a pair of compasses, pills, or a shroud, that the artist seeks and finds evidence of how humans shape and mould their world.

Floete, 2015

An overarching principle in Goedicke’s canon of things is that they are small enough to be held in the palm of one’s hand, emphasising the intimate relationship between vision and touch. Adding to this aesthetic experience are the meditative spaces created by Goedicke’s minimalist compositions, inviting the viewer to reflect on the role these objects could play in their lives.

Placed in isolation, Goedicke elevates the status of these objects from their seemingly ordinary context into a contemplative one. An approach that imbues his photos with a rich narrative, by which the artist explores the intersection of human intent and material existence.

Spiegel

Goedicke’s work pays tribute to visual traditions of painting and photography. He draws inspiration from the still lifes of artists like Chardin, Cézanne, Matisse, and Morandi, as well as from movements like New Objectivity and conceptual art. Such influences are evident in his technical precision and objectivity.

Alongside such traits, Goedicke’s work is informed by the slick visual language of advertising, where objects are often idealised and stripped of their practical functions. This merging of influences allows Goedicke to create images that are both intellectually rigorous, visually striking, and relevant to contemporary times.

Seil, 2013

Over the years, this disciplined approach has cemented Goedicke as a key figure in contemporary German photography. A retrospective of his work was exhibited at the Josef Albers Museum Quadrat in Bottrop, Germany in 2017 and his photographs were included in various collective shows in Germany and worldwide. His work forms part of several private and public collections, including the Museum Folkwang in Essen, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, and the Centre Pompidou in Paris, among others.

Dinge will be open to the public until December 17. For more details, including gallery hours, visit joborggallery.com or contact info@joborggallery.com for inquiries.