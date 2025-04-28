Your body's persistent pains may be linked to emotional or psychological turmoil in your life, and this year's annual Richmond Foundation conference will delve into how and why it happens, and what you can do to make it better.

The professionals at the mental health NGO, which often deal with people whose past traumas or negative experiences shape their troubled mental well-being, are behind Mind & Body – Partners in Mental Wellbeing - a conference that is set to explore the intricate relationship between physical and mental states, unravelling crucial connections and offering practical strategies for lasting health and balance.

The conference will explore the profound impact of trauma on the body, the vital role of lifestyle choices in fostering emotional resilience, and the innovative integration of movement and therapy.

Leading the discussions will be a group of experts, among them Georgie Oldfield, a physiotherapist from the UK who understands how minds and bodies connect, especially when it comes to pain. Professor Godfrey Grech from the University of Malta will bring a scientific viewpoint to the topic.

Sarah Vella, a dance artist and therapist, will use movement to help with mental wellbeing, while Nigel Camilleri, a child psychiatrist, will share his insights on young people.

Psychiatrist Gabriel Ellul, who specialises in trauma, will talk about how past difficulties can affect mental wellbeing, along with Adele Muscat, a sports psychologist who specialises in the mental side of performance.

Denis Vella Baldacchino, who is Malta's commissioner for people with mental health disorders, will also address the conference.

Tickets for the conference are priced at €95 for standard admission and €35 for full-time undergraduate students. An optional afternoon workshop is also available for an additional €20.

Richmond Foundation is an NGO dedicated to providing support and raising awareness about mental wellbeing. Through a wide range of services and initiatives, the foundation works to promote mental health as an essential component of overall health for everyone.

More information and a detailed look at the programme can be found here.