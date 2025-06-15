The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one in three individuals will need rehabilitation in their lifetime. Conditions that typically require intensive rehabilitation include stroke, spinal cord injury, amputation, brain injury and multiple traumatic injuries.

Physical and rehabilitation medicine (or PRM) is a medical speciality focused on restoring functionality and improving the quality of life for individuals with physical impairments or disabilities. Rather than treating a specific disease, it focuses on a person’s ability to be independent and active, return to work, family or sports, and lead a fulfilling life.

With 16% of the global population experiencing disability at any point in time, the demand for rehabilitation is significant.

Locally, an extensive network of professionals within our team, such as physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, psychologists, nurses, dieticians and others outside the immediate group, work together to improve function in the most holistic way possible.

While Malta’s Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital is often associated with care for the elderly, two of its wards are fully dedicated to intensive rehabilitation led by PRM doctors, also called physiatrists. The Neurorehabilitation Ward cares for patients with neurological conditions such as stroke. While the risk of stroke does increase with age, almost half of our patients are still under 60, some even in their 30s.

They often experience significant impairments in speech, cognition and movement, necessitating intensive rehabilitation programmes for recovery. The sudden onset of a life-altering disability also causes significant psychological distress for both individuals and their families, underscoring the dire need for advanced support systems and skilled professionals.

Intensive rehabilitation is a multifaceted process that incorporates a range of therapies, from sessions with allied health professionals to advanced interventions such as ultrasound-guided injections and electrical stimulation. Each element is aimed at enhancing function across multiple domains.

Investing in specialist rehabilitation is also cost-effective: it not only improves functional outcomes and psychological well-being for patients and their families, but also reduces disability and increases the likelihood of reintegration back into society.

Without this focused and specialised approach within the first six to 12 months following a neurological event, stroke survivors risk missing a critical window for optimal recovery, driven by the brain’s capacity to adapt and change its structure and functions due to experiences and stimuli.

Notwithstanding, rehabilitation is not the final chapter of a person’s medical journey. Still, it is often the beginning of a new one, with continued therapy in outpatient and community settings, always pursuing better health and self-determination.

Andrei Agius Anastasi is a physical and rehabilitation medicine consultant at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital along with Mater Dei Hospital outreach, lectures at the University of Malta and is the president of the Maltese Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine.

Photo of the week

Photo: Rosanne Buttigieg

The image shows a brain computer interface (BCI) system developed by Rosanne Buttigieg. The BCI is leading stroke research in the 21st century and transforming neurorehabilitation. It enables control of devices, like electrical stimulation for paralysed limbs or motorised beds, using brain signals recorded through electroencephalography (EEG). This research is under way at the University of Malta’s Centre for Biomedical Cybernetics, where the Department of Systems & Control Engineering collaborates with Rehabilitation Specialists to address neurological impairments.

Sound Bites

• The Maltese Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (MSPRM) held a successful seminar on stroke rehabilitation, collaborating with neurologists and neuroscientists to emphasise the role of neuroplasticity and evidence-based therapy in recovery. We heard inspiring testimonials from two young stroke survivors, demonstrating how rehabilitation and the multidisciplinary team positively impacted their mental well-being and recovery, showcasing resilience and adaptation beyond clinical data.

These powerful testimonials can be viewed on our website (www.msprm.org.mt) or social media (@MalteseSocietyPRM on Facebook, the_msprm on Instagram).

• In May 2023, the World Health Assembly adopted a resolution to prioritise rehabilitation services in global healthcare, introducing ‘functioning’ as a key health indicator alongside morbidity and mortality, which aims to redefine success in health interventions.

DID YOU KNOW?

• One in four individuals will have a stroke in their lifetime, with 53% of them occurring in people under 70.

• Stroke is the third-leading cause of death and disability globally: from the 15 million strokes per year, five million lead to death and another five million lead to permanent disability.

• The most common type of stroke is the ischaemic type, where one of the blood vessels supplying part of the brain gets blocked.

• Every minute after a stroke, 1.9 million neurons die, making prompt intervention essential to reduce disability risk by over 20%.

