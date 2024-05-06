The parish church in Tarxien will be commemorating the inauguration of its restored titular painting with a celebration to be held at the church on May 5. The commemorative evening will be themed ‘Taħt Ħarstek Nistkennu’ (We seek shelter under your gaze).

It is now 150 years since Pietro Gagliardi, the renowned Italian artist, produced Tarxien’s titular painting of Our Lady of the Annunciation, depicting the moment when the Virgin Mary opened her heart to God’s mysterious plan.

To mark this anniversary, the parishioners of Tarxien, led by Archpriest Christopher Ellul, took the initiative to ensure a proper restoration of the beloved painting.

The celebration is to be held under the patronage of Mgr Dr Edgar Vella, curator of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Malta Museum, with the participation of the orchestra and choir of the Coro Bel Canto, led by Mro Hermann Farrugia Frantz.

Gagliardi (1809-1890) was one of the most skilled Italian artists to have executed work commissioned for Maltese patrons in the late 19th century. It was Bishop Gaetano Pace Forno O.E.S.A. (1809-1874) who chose him to paint the Annunciation for the Tarxien church. Its restoration was carried out by PrevArti Ltd – Art Conservation & Restoration.

The celebration also includes a new hymn Lil Ommna Marija (To Our Mother Mary), written for the occasion by Cleavon Vella with music composed by Mro Ray Sciberras, as well as an Alfred Massa poem dedicated to the return of the titular painting in the church.

It further includes the performance of the composition Dixit of Roberto DeCesare, which was delivered for the first time in the parish church on the occasion of the inauguration of Gagliardi’s titular painting.

There will additionally be the first performance of a new Creed composed by Farrugia Franz to form part of the celebration of the titular feast mass.

Gagliardi depicts Mary humbly accepting God’s will

Mark Sagona and Jonathan Farrugia from the University of Malta will deliver addresses during the commemoration, while Pierre Bugeja from the firm PrevArti Ltd will be speaking about the process and technique adopted in the restoration of the titular painting.

An opportunity to reflect

The occasion offers an opportunity to reflect on the inspirational messages the Gagliardi painting proposes to the Christian mind in the perspective of certain issues of our time.

The entire scene of the Annunciation the painting presents, for instance, showing the Angel telling Mary, in the name of God, that she will conceive Jesus is a forceful reminder of the bond between the Annunciation and the “Gospel of Life”, which is at the heart of Jesus’s message.

Pope Francis says that the life we are called to promote and defend is not an abstract concept, but rather it is always manifested in a person in flesh and blood.

Gagliardi depicts Mary humbly accepting, with closed eyes, God’s will relayed to her by his special emissary, while holding closely to her heart lilies in representation of her intact virginity.

The artist visualises the Holy Spirit in the form a white dove shedding the grace of God upon Mary, prompting her act of faith, which was personal, unique and can never be repeated.