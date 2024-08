A 47-year-old female pillion was grievously injured in a crash on Telg─žet ix-Xemxija, St Paul's Bay, on Sunday morning.

The police said the woman, from Birkirkara, was riding a Piaggio Vespa driven by a 43-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The crash, reported at 9am, involved a Honda Fit driven by a 40-year-old Czech man from St Paul's Bay.

Police investigations are ongoing.