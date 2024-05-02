Pininfarina has revealed two more bespoke hypercars inspired by DC’s Bruce Wayne, the civilian persona of the superhero Batman.

The Dark Night and Gotham models followed quickly after Pininfarina also previewed another one-off hypercar last month called the Reversario.

The models were developed by Wayne Enterprises – a luxury brand created by Warner Brothers which shares its name with Bruce Wayne’s fictional company.

Both cars are powered by a 120kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to four electric motors that produce 1,926bhp and can do 0-60mph in less than two seconds.

