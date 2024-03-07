International Women’s Day was once again celebrated by Pink, this time with a networking breakfast and talk on inspiring inclusion, in keeping with the global campaign theme for 2024.

Speakers shared their own insights into the theme of inspiring inclusion.

A Times of Malta event, it was hosted by Gracy’s Arts and Supper Club in Valletta, gathering women from all walks of life to mingle and listen to talks by experts in the fields of art, business, finance, health and STEM, among others.

According to the campaign theme for International Women's Day 2024, when others are inspired to understand and value women's inclusion, a better world is forged.

“And when women themselves are inspired to be included, there is a sense of belonging, relevance and empowerment.”

The idea is to ask, when women are not present: "If not, why not?"

The event gathered women from all walks of life to mingle and listen to talks by experts in the fields of art, business, finance, health and STEM, among others.

And questions were fielded a panel that was composed of Isabella Agius, Apex regional head of compliance solutions for Europe; GO Chief People Officer; Reuben Attard; Lourdes Farrugia, head of the physics department at the University of Malta; Tanya Melillo, consultant public health medicine and head of Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Unit at the department for health regulation; Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association president Maria Galea; and Roberta Abela, Chief Financial Officer at Enemed.

They each shared their own insights into the theme of inspiring inclusion, tackling subjects such as forging women's economic empowerment; recruiting, retaining and developing female talent; supporting women and girls into leadership, decision-making, business and STEM; providing women and girls with access to quality education and training; promoting creative and artistic talent of women and girls; and helping them make informed decisions about their health.

An annual established event on the IWD calendar, Pink has been teaming up with Gracy’s since 2020 to celebrate and promote women in a variety of ways.

This year’s networking breakfast was supported by Baci, Camilleri tal-Ħelu, Enemed, Finance Malta, Franks, Guerlain, Go, Kopperberg, Korres, The London Essence, Nestlè Dolce Gusto and Porsche.