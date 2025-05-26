A woman who walked into a pastizzi shop in Ħamrun pretending to buy a pizza but left with €80 in cash and a stolen mobile phone has been denied bail after pleading not guilty to the theft.

Milena Debono, 36, a sales assistant from Fgura, appeared in court on Monday before Magistrate Victor Axiak charged with theft aggravated by value, breaching multiple bail conditions, and reoffending during the term of a suspended sentence and probation order.

She was also accused of breaching the public peace and recidivism.

Police inspector Elisia Scicluna told the court that officers were called to the Maxims pastizzeria on St Joseph High Street on Saturday. The shop employee reported that a woman entered the premises to buy a pizza, but when she failed to pay, the food was taken back.

Debono allegedly forced her way behind the counter, took €80 from the till and grabbed the employee’s mobile phone. The employee attempted to stop her by holding her handbag, but Debono managed to escape. Her ID card, however, reportedly fell from the bag and was later used to identify her.

Legal aid lawyer Rachel Tua requested bail, noting that Debono is presumed innocent and has a full-time job. Her mother, who was in court, could act as a guarantor, the lawyer added. Tua also criticised the probation officer appointed to supervise Debono, claiming they were not fulfilling their duties.

Prosecutor Joseph Camilleri Azarov objected to bail, citing Debono’s “refractory character” and “voluminous criminal record,” despite her young age. He also noted a civilian witness had yet to testify.

In her closing arguments, Tua pointed out that the allegedly stolen items were not found in her client’s possession.

However, the court concluded that Debono’s criminal record alone was enough to consider her untrustworthy and unlikely to obey any court-imposed conditions. Bail was denied, and Debono was remanded in custody.

AG lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov prosecuted, assisted by Police inspector Elisia Scicluna. Legal aid lawyer Rachel Tua appeared for the accused.