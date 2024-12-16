The Labour Party collected a whopping €755,401 in less than 12 hours during a fundraising event on Sunday.

The fundraiser, the last one for the year for the PL, signalled a record figure for marathon events held in December, the party said in a statement.

The live transmission from the Ċentru Nazzjonali Laburista in Ħamrun began with an interview with Prime Minister Robert Abela, with the final figure of money raised announced by Labour CEO Leonid McKay.

Party financing frequently makes the headlines as PL and PN continue to fail to name their major donors.

Parties are obliged to give the commission a detailed breakdown of donations they receive annually.

However, the law on party financing only requires the parties to name the source of the funds when a donation exceeds €7,000.

PL and PN both claim that their donations are given in small amounts.