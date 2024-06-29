Labour's local councillors in Mellieħa are proposing independent councillor Matthew Borg Cuschieri as mayor.

Mellieħa ended up with a hung council following the June 8 elections. The Labour and Nationalist Party elected four seats each in the nine-seat council. One was elected as an independent.

In a statement, the PL’s four councillors said that following discussion, it was proposed that Borg Cuschieri occupies the role of mayor for five years, the full length of the council.

The two parties should then divide the role of deputy mayor, with a councillor from each party occupying the role for two and a half years each, the statement signed by the Mellieħa Labour Party said.

The PN one the majority of votes in Mellieħa. Photo: Electoral Commission

The councillors said they believe this proposal reflects and fully respects the results of the 2024 local council election, the statement said.

The proposal will retain unity in the council, it said.

Almost half of the 13,000 people eligible to vote in the Mellieħa council chose to do so.

Borg Cuschieri won eight per cent of the vote (546), the PN got 49 per cent while the PL received 41 per cent of those who cast their ballots in Mellieħa and Manikata.

Five elected candidates received more votes than the independent councillor, including the PN’s Gabriel Micallef, who received the most votes - 1,525.

The Nationalist Party has still not declared itself over the composition of the council.