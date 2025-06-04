Labour MP Katya de Giovanni on Wednesday criticised the government’s decision to open a domestic violence hub in the “quiet town of Santa Lucija” saying it has caused “great inconvenience” to the residents.

A senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Malta’s Faculty for Social Wellbeing, who grew up in Santa Lucija, de Giovanni said the town was not the right place to host such a facility.

Malta’s first 24-hour hub for victims of domestic and gender-based violence opened last year instead of the local police station. The unit is staffed with police officers as well as social workers and is open for victims round the clock.

Speaking in parliament, de Giovanni praised the service offered by the hub, saying it was much needed, but insisted it was in the wrong location.

"This is a great service, but in the wrong location," de Giovanni said.

“The residents of Santa Lucija are not happy to have a domestic violence unit there,” de Giovanni said, adding that the hub was not easy to reach by public transport.

She also pointed out that the hub had increased the number of vehicles in the local parking lot reducing the parking spaces available for residents.

De Giovanni also pointed out that children playing in the vicinity are being exposed to arguments and conversations from people visiting the hub which may not be suitable for them.

She insisted that an alternative location should be found for this unit.