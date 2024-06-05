While the PL MEP hopefuls had a 10-point manifesto to guide them, PL candidates were only motivated by personal ambition, PL leader Robert Abela said on Wednesday.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Victoria, Gozo three days before the electorate heads to the polls, Abela said Labour’s deputies will put Malta’s national interest first in Europe.

They will also fight for peace and against a common taxation system in the EU, he added.

The PN’s 500-word manifesto, which was released at the last minute, did not speak about the most important topics like taxation and immigration, Abela told party supporters.

“The PN are silent [on taxation] for a reason: the PN’s party family - the European People’s Party - wants a common taxation system,” Abela said.

Candidates running on the PN ticket do not aspire to work for Malta but to “seize the biggest European roles” he said.

“We will go to Europe to work for the interests of each and every one of you,” the PL leader added.

In his address, Abela listed the Labour government’s policies, including energy subsidies and food stability schemes. He also highlighted projects in Gozo such as investment in new medical equipment and ambulances, a refurbished square in Sannat, and a new old people’s home in the same locality.

He said a strategy for Gozo emphasising sustainable development should be extended to the whole country.

Abela called on PL supporters to convince those planning on remaining home on Saturday, to vote for Labour.

“Bring them to us: we'll understand what their issues are and look for solutions to their pains,” he said.