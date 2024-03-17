Robert Abela on Sunday accused "populists" from the Nationalist Party's European political grouping of wanting to send children abroad to fight other people's wars.

Speaking at a political event, the prime minister said that while Labour Party candidates want Europe to invest more in youths, the "populists" are intent on sending people's children abroad "to fight other people's wars".

Abela has in recent weeks accused European Parliament president and PN candidate Roberta Metsola of being a warmonger.

The prime minister urged voters not to take the outcome of the June European Parliament elections for granted.

A Times of Malta poll published on Sunday gives Labour a 13% lead over the PN.

Abela said people can either choose to support Labour, the party that grew Malta's economy, or the PN, the party that "stagnated" it.

He accused the Opposition of being bereft of ideas and only capable of criticising others.

"Instead of finding solutions, they just find problems. We find solutions, and invest in them. Labour must continue to be the party that takes care of the economy".

The prime minister welcomed an announcement by credit rating agency Fitch affirming the country's A+ rating.

He said the country's economic growth has exceeded Fitch's own projections.

Abela said the government had managed to protect against price hikes of essential foods, as well as maintaining stability of energy prices.

Family court reforms

Abela also touched on the need to introduce reforms in the family court.

The prime minister promised ambitious reforms that will help strengthen family life and communities.

He said the family court should be a setting where family problems are diffused rather than amplified.

Abela said more support was needed for people suffering matrimonial problems.

He touched upon the need to speed up court process, saying sensitive separation cases often take years to conclude, making it harder for people to move on with their lives.

Abela also touched upon the need for further efforts in the mental health sector.

He said many people still suffer from mental health problems brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister said Malta's mental health strategy must continue to revolve around community care.