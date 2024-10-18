The Maltese government recently announced its plans to reintroduce the commercial court on the island. This is expected to address the growing intricacies of commercial disputes tied to the country’s rapidly expanding economy. Prime Minister Robert Abela plans to provide businesses with a streamlined judicial system capable of resolving complex legal cases, especially in high-growth sectors such as gaming, fintech, and international commerce.

In a recent interview with SiGMA Group, Former Minister José Herrera expressed strong support for the reform, stressing that the re-establishment of the Commercial Court would be instrumental in maintaining investor confidence. He explained that Malta’s continued attractiveness to foreign businesses, particularly in the lucrative gaming sector, hinges on having a robust and efficient legal framework in place. “Foreign investors are often dissuaded by lengthy legal procedures and uncertainty when it comes to resolving disputes. The Commercial Court aims to address these concerns, offering quicker and more reliable outcomes,” Dr Herrera stated.

As Malta continues to establish itself as a major player in the gaming and fintech industries, the volume and complexity of legal cases have surged, straining the current judicial framework. The new Commercial Court, operating separately from the First Court, would serve as a specialised platform focused on commercial disputes, ensuring faster and more precise outcomes. This change would be beneficial, agreed Herrera particularly as Malta’s judiciary has been criticised for inefficiencies and the protracted duration of legal processes, which have deterred some foreign investors from entering the market.

The gaming industry, a cornerstone of Malta's economy, is among the sectors that would benefit most from this reform. Herrera noted that the unique challenges faced by gaming companies—ranging from regulatory compliance to complex contractual disputes—necessitate specialised judicial attention. The Commercial Court would be better equipped to handle these industry-specific legal matters, providing a more appropriate forum for cases that require a deep understanding of the gaming industry’s global operations and regulatory framework.

In parallel with judicial reforms, Prime Minister Abela’s administration has reiterated its commitment to creating a more business-friendly environment. Abela has outlined plans to maintain a competitive tax regime, which has long been a key factor in attracting foreign investments. He has assured that alongside legal reforms, these fiscal policies will continue to be a central element in Malta's strategy to draw high-quality investment into the country.