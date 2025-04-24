Controversial plans to develop a hotel and bungalows on Comino have been approved by the Planning Authority.

The Planning Board on Thursday voted in favour of a Planning Authority case officer’s report, approving the construction of a new hotel and bungalow complex on Comino.

Only the Ghajnsielem Local Council voted against the project. "We are not comfortable approving this type of project," Lucienne Haber, the council's executive secretary told the meeting.

The resort is expected to be taken over by luxury resort franchise Six Senses.

The proposal (PA/4777/20), filed by Hili Ventures Hospitality, involves the demolition of the current hotel and bungalows to make way for a 140-bed hotel at San Niklaw Bay and 16 bungalows at Santa Marija Bay. The development will also include bars, restaurants, and a spa.

The hotel and bungalows were originally built in the sixties. The hotel overlooking San Niklaw Bay has since fallen into disrepair.

The permit is subject to the public deed, which means that it does not allow for permanent residential occupation, and the public should have access to the coast. Also, the bungalows cannot be sold or transferred separately.

Chairperson Emmanuel Camilleri noted that the Environmental Resources Authority did not object to this development and acknowledged that the original plans were downsized.

The project has garnered a lot of controversy, with over 10,000 objections against the project.

An aerial view of the planned bungalows. Photo: Hili Ventures

The meeting on Thursday began with an attempt by Marie Claire Gatt, on behalf of Moviment Graffiti, to defer it as new drawings were filed on Wednesday. Planning policy states that new plans can only be submitted 15 days before the meeting to give people enough time to review the documents.

The applicant opted to retract this document and have it included as a condition. The board agreed.

'Comino is already under pressure'

"The developer has no God-given right to develop, despite the concession agreement and the Local Plan," Gatt said.

Gatt added that there will be a gross increase of footprint at the Santa Marija site and only a marginal decrease on what is being referred to as the local footprint.

The freed-up land will not be given up to the public, she said, claiming Hili have made it clear that the San Niklaw Bay will remain private.

"There will be 44 pools over the entirety of the project. This is a nature reserve by the sea," Gatt said.

How Comino's bungalows look like today (top) versus the proposed plans (bottom). Photo: Hili Ventures

She referred to the record number of objections that the project has received, stating: "It is clear that the general public does not want this development"

Wirt Għawdex president Joseph Caruana was not convinced that this project would not have light pollution, as there are no uplighters.

In a Natura 2000 area, Caruana said that the local plan states that there should not be any form of lighting.

Defending the project, the architect acknowledged the issue of light pollution, however, he said that this project has implemented canopies to block light escaping.

Bird Life Malta's Nicholas Barbara queried the number of people that this development is going to attract beyond the bedspaces available.

"Blue Lagoon is already under enough pressure, and recently we have been seeing this pressure at Santa Marija Bay," Barbara.

'You are ignoring the public!'

President of Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, Daniel Cilia, accused the PA of ignoring all the objections: "You are all ignoring the objections made by the public."

"This is your opinion. Don't make it personal," Camilleri replied.

He added that the original plan for the sewage treatment plant has been removed, flagging issues about waste management, which Comino already struggles with.

The architect of the project explained that one of the conditions given by ERA was to have a sewage treatment. Therefore, the project will not go ahead until this is set established.

Digital render of the hotel. Photo: Hili Ventures

Annalise Falzon from Friends of the Earth Malta said that there are legal obligations to carry out a carrying capacity study.

Activist Luke Said admitted that the architecture is beautiful; however, the site was definitely not "sustainable".

"How can we be sustainable with all those pools? This is all waste," Said said.

"We've heard the government say that we are going to have a limited number of tourists, then why are we having this development. This is not coherent. Does this mean that when the hotel opens, it will be empty? One of them is lying," Chairperson for the Green Party ADPD Sandra Gauci said.

Plans downsized. Environmental watchdog raised no objections

The original plans for the hotel have been downsized by reducing the number of bungalows.

The Environment Resources Authority (ERA) had raised no objections to the development. Four NGOs had appealed ERA’s decision, but this was later turned down by a planning tribunal.

Objectors have been asking for the land to be given back to the public and have been flagging the impact that this development will have on Comino's environment and heritage.

Environmentalists and activists have described the development as being “monstrous” and an “occupation by stealth” of the ecologically sensitive islet.

Just last week, activist group Moviment Graffiti issued a video that accused Six Senses of taking over public space and polluting the environment in Ibiza, Spain.