The Planning Authority has approved a zoning change that will pave the way for residential and commercial blocks to be built at the site of the old Qajjenza gas plant.

Plans for the mostly government-owned site in Birżebbuġa also allocate a significant portion of the area to become an open public space.

The PA’s executive council's decision on Tuesday means that the space has now been allocated for development, but approvals for building construction are still required before construction can begin.

The plans were put forward by Paul Attard of Katari Developments, despite objections from activists and the local council.

Plans for the area include residential and commercial blocks

The PA’s green light now means that Attard can eventually build three residential blocks of flats of six storeys each on his land.

It also allows Enemalta, which owns the rest of the site, to apply to develop three blocks of seven storeys. The ground floor of those blocks will be able to host restaurants and bars, while the other floors are meant to have offices.

The executive council approved the plans despite the area’s local plans stating that buildings should not be higher than four storeys.

The executive council allowed the higher-than-usual buildings because much of the site will be converted into an open green space as compensation.

A canopy recognised as part of Malta's industrial heritage is being protected.

Arguing on behalf of the Birżebbuġa local council, Dr Alex Borg Galea acknowledged revised plans meant there would be more green and open space.

“The building heights do not complement the surrounding areas, which are Outside the Development Zone, or built up or significantly lower in height,” he said.

He welcomed the protection of a reinforced concrete canopy that is considered part of Malta’s industrial heritage.

Andre Callus, speaking on behalf of Moviment Graffitti, said a six-storey building should not be developed on the border of the Outside Development Zone.

He added that the private developer was being allowed to develop six-storey blocks even though only a tiny percentage of his land would be public space.

The vast majority of the zoning area earmarked for public space, he argued, is on Enemalta land.

“The developer is maximising the three blocks he intends to build because of the open space built on government land,” he argued.