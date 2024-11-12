The Planning Authority (PA) has approved a zoning application that will allow a field in Kalkara’s rural conservation area (RCA) to be developed, despite local efforts to protect the green space.

Last Monday, the PA’s executive council voted in favour of a proposal to change the protected status of the field, close to Triq it-Turretta and Triq Patri Mattew Sultana, permitting residential development on it.

The council’s decision to approve PC/0070/22 came despite the authority’s case officer recommending that the application be refused, as the field lies within an RCA and an area of high landscape value intended to protect harbour fortifications.

RCA status provides an extra layer of protection to undeveloped sites, beyond that granted to outside development zone (ODZ) sites.

The application, filed by Raymond Zammit, is the second of its kind. In 2019, the PA had refused a very similar zoning application Zammit had sought for the same field.

Kalkara mayor Wayne Aquilina said the local council would meet on Tuesday evening to discuss a possible appeal against the PA’s decision.

The council, the Environment and Resources Authority, environmental non-governmental organisations, and residents objected to the development plans in the lead-up to last week’s decision.

Kalkara resident Joseph Scicluna and community action group Il-Kollettiv gathered over 200 signatures from residents opposing the plans.