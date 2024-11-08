The Planning Authority has suspended an application to replace an “evidently antique” farmhouse in Għargħur with a series of townhouses after cultural heritage authorities and local residents objected.

In its meeting on Friday, the authority decided to extend the application (PA/06545/23) by three months to allow for an onsite inspection of the property.

The inspection was requested for the planning commission to gain a better understanding of how the building height will impact the area.

The applicant, Matthew Navarro, who has reportedly sold two of the proposed townhouses on plan, is applying to replace the existing farmhouse with four houses featuring pools at the receded level and garages at the basement level. The application notes that aspects of the vernacular architecture would be incorporated into one of the proposed houses.

Maria Schembri Grima, the architect for the project, is a former chair of the Building and Construction Authority.

The application was suspended following objections from the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage, who argued that the proposal conflicts with preservation principles.

“The Superintendent strongly objects to the total demolition of the existing property,” the heritage authority wrote in a statement issued in February.

The SCH had inspected the property and found significant vernacular and traditional architectural features. It also pointed to a 1902 Ordinance Survey to indicate the site’s historical presence in the area.

The location lies outside the development zone and within Għargħur’s Urban Conservation Area (UCA).

Concerns about the development's visual impact were also raised. The SCH commented on the negative visual impact, which will be exacerbated by the high volumes as proposed at the proposal's rooftop level.

The Għargħur local council has also voiced concerns over the project, describing it as misaligned with the 1965 Town Planning Schemes, which marked the site as outside the official development zone.

“It has been clearly and consistently identified as being outside the official schemed building alignment,” the council said in its submissions.

The council added that the architectural style proposed "is not in harmony with the context of the site."

Some residents have added their objections, pointing to the proposal’s apparent clash with goals in the 2021 Għargħur Local Plan. The plan was designed to retain the original facades on Triq Fidiel Zarb and preserve old rubble walls along adjacent terraced fields. They argued the project would “ruin the physical and visual harmony” of the area.

Architect Patrick Calleja, who submitted an objection in September, stated that the proposal “will completely obliterate this suggestive and characteristic aspect of the village.” He added that the modifications to the farmhouse were “a poor attempt” at blending vernacular heritage with modern design, diminishing the conservation area’s integrity.

Over 1,300 people have signed a petition against the development.