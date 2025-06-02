An application to convert a long-abandoned residence into the first boutique hotel on Triq Gendus in Valletta has drawn objections from residents who fear it will set a damaging precedent for the area.

The proposal is for a change of use from a Class 1 residence to a Class 3A boutique hotel, along with internal and external alterations, including the building of a fourth-floor extension. The applicant is Chris DeMicoli and the project’s architect is Ray Demicoli.

The Valletta Residents’ Group argues this would be the first hotel on that particular street and could pave the way for further commercialisation. “We will not allow the start of a takeover,” the group said.

They warned that the development would accelerate the change of character of the area and that converting residential properties into commercial establishments contributes to the ongoing erosion of Valletta’s community life.

“Valletta is facing serious depopulation, and further transformation of residential units into commercial or tourism-related establishments undermines efforts to sustain a living city,” they said.

The group also argues that the application runs counter to the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development (SPED). This was approved by parliament in July 2015 and seeks to preserve residential use within urban conservation areas.

Although no hotels currently exist on Triq Gendus, the street is already home to several short-term rental apartments operating as Airbnbs.

The residents added that a proposed fourth-floor extension could undermine the visual harmony of the historic streetscape and set a precedent for “further skyline encroachments”.

Residents further claimed the development may breach provisions of the Development Control Design Policy, Guidance and Standards 2015 (DC15), particularly with respect to height limitations, massing and contextual design.

“Boutique hotels often increase the demand for utilities, waste collection, and traffic in already congested areas,” they said. “Given the narrow streets and limited accessibility of this part of Valletta, further strain on infrastructure will significantly reduce the quality of life for remaining residents.”

One objector recalled a previous attempt to develop the same building. In 2017, an application to add two storeys was rejected by the Planning Authority due to concerns over the site’s cultural heritage and potential sanitation issues. That proposal involved the same architect.

“Now we know why! They were aiming for a hotel a long time ago!” one objector said.