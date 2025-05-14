A planning application to turn Villa Sans Souci on the outskirts of Marsaxlokk into an elderly home has been suspended.

The application by developer Daniel Zahra, which seeks to restore the villa on Triq iz-Żejtun and construct a 74-room elderly care home next to it, was suspended at the request of the project’s architect after the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage asked for the plans to be amended.

Under the current plans, the restored villa would serve as a restaurant, wellness center, clinics and administrative offices to complement the home.

Three basement levels for ancillary facilities and parking would also be excavated.

In its submission to the Planning Authority, the SCH requested several changes to the plans.

It recommended that no additions in volume are made to the adjoining building towards the left of the villa, to retain a clear distinction between the main villa and the adjoining building. A gap should also be left between the two structures.

Furthermore, the SCH asked for the proposed façade elevation overlooking Triq iz-Żejtun to be better articulated, with several visual elements added to be more in keeping with the existing villa’s architecture.

Several parts of the existing villa, such as paths leading to the valley behind it, as well as a semicircular nymphaeum (an ancient Greek-style shrine) are also to be retained.

The abandoned villa has long been considered one of Malta's most haunted buildings, although it is not associated with any particular incident.

It was built in the 1870s by Salvatore Luigi Pisani, Malta’s first Chief Government Medical Officer. It later became a hotel for British servicemen and was said to have been used as a brothel before being abandoned.

Reuben Abela, who heads heritage NGO wirt Iż-Żejtun, said it was unclear why the villa developed a reputation for being haunted.

"My guess is that the officers who used to visit the brothel spread rumours that the villa was haunted so that people from the area would stay away," he told Times of Malta.

The current planning application is the second recent attempt to bring the villa back into use.

In 2005, an application to convert the villa into a five-star hotel was withdrawn.