The Foundation for Medical Services has filed a planning application to demolish and rebuild one of the most dangerous and condemned wards at Mount Carmel Hospital.

Through PA2142/24, the foundation is seeking a permit to demolish the female ward situated in Block 4 and reconstruct it, retaining and restoring the façade.

It is proposing an extension to the existing structure, including internal and external alterations, excavating for an underground reservoir, and embellishing the surrounding garden.

The ward is situated on the right-hand side of the main entrance.

The application was filed by Mount Carmel Hospital chief executive Stephanie Xuereb but the plans bear the FMS logo with the hospital listed as the client.

Built in 1861, three-quarters of the ceilings at the psychiatric hospital in Attard have been condemned by architects who ordered that patients be moved to the more secure areas, leading to overcrowding in other wards.

Architects had declared rooms in most wards as being unsafe and ordered their immediate closure.

Scaffolding was being used to support parts of the ceiling at risk of collapse. In some areas, architects instructed workers to install metal support jacks to hold old beams in place.

An application has now been filed by the Foundation for Medical Services to demolish the building, retaining just the façade, and instead build a modern ward. The submitted plans show that the new ward will have separate rooms, all with ensuite facilities.

The application itself contains few details about the project. However, sources said the proposal was to demolish an existing ward which was beyond structural repair.

Since the building has cultural heritage value, the proposal was to retain the façade and rebuild the interior.

The project is part of the government’s plan for the improvement of the hospital.

Upgrade of other dangerous wards, orange garden

The application was filed following several development notification orders covering emergency works to make dangerous structures safe, including through the replacement of concrete and timber beams with stone slabs and steel beams with stone slab roofs.

The Planning Authority also green-lighted other projects to upgrade a number of other dangerous wards as well as an orange garden which was sealed after it was deemed unsafe for patients.

Last year, the government inaugurated a reception ward following the opening of two renovated wards over the last two years.

The PA has a specific policy covering Mount Carmel Hospital which favourably considers refurbishment works, structural alterations and additions aimed at ensuring its proper functioning.

The policy specifies only the development of ancillary uses and facilities that directly serve the hospital function will be allowed.

According to the policy, given that the hospital is a building of historical and architectural value, the PA pledged to ensure that proposed works will not adversely affect the building’s conservation value.