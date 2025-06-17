A proposed hotel development in Triq Santa Luċija, Valletta, risks setting an “undesirable precedent for further development in the area”, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has warned.

The application (PA/02824/25) seeks to convert a group of existing residential and commercial buildings, located at 113, 114 and 115 Triq Santa Luċija, near the Mandraġġ area, into a Class 3B hotel.

The proposal includes significant internal and external alterations, excavation works at basement level, and the construction of three full floors and a receded level.

The project is being put forward by Allelon Ltd, represented by Dirk Hili, with Kerstien Micallef as the architect.

In its submission to the Planning Authority, the Superintendence said the proposal’s overall increase in height and volume was “excessive and unacceptable”, especially given its location within a sensitive historical context.

“The proposed increase in height and volume is considered excessive and unacceptable, particularly as it will set an undesirable precedent for further development in the area,” the SCH said.

It noted that the site lies within both an Urban Conservation Area and the Area of High Landscape Value that includes the Harbour Fortifications. Furthermore, historical maps including Ordnance Survey maps around a century old and the 1968 Survey Sheet, indicate that the property has long been built-up.

The SCH also raised concerns about the level of demolition being proposed, including at the first, second and third floors. These include the loss of traditional features such as double-thickness masonry walls and a garigor (spiral staircase) at the fourth floor.

“This office urges a more conservative approach, with a reduction in the extent of demolition,” the heritage authority stated.

Part of the application includes the removal of backfill at basement level. The SCH said it could only issue a final opinion on this once a detailed excavation methodology was submitted and assessed.

However, it indicated it “may consider an increase in height by one full floor of appropriate design, along with a smaller receded volume”.

Residents have also objected to the project. One local resident, writing anonymously, warned that Triq Santa Luċija is “a narrow, one-way, primarily residential street” and not suited to the logistical needs of a large hotel. The proposed development, they argued, would overwhelm local infrastructure such as waste management and traffic flow, ultimately affecting quality of life.

Residenti Beltin, the Valletta Residents Group, also objected.

They argued that buildings with residential layouts should remain in residential use to help reverse population decline and support long-term residency in the capital.

They also questioned the economic need for new accommodations, noting that existing tourist properties struggle to reach capacity during the winter months.

The application is still pending a recommendation.