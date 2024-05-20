Plans for a massive supermarket project outside the development zone in San Ġwann have been withdrawn two days after a public outcry.

Objectors received an email from the Planning Authority on Monday stating: "Please be informed that the application has been withdrawn."

On Saturday Times of Malta revealed the application to build a 7,000 square metre supermarket adjacent to a private secondary school.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was among those who opposed the project, saying it a “non-starter” and that the town's Labour-led council would object.

The proposal was to build a two-storey supermarket with underground parking on a 7,000-square-metre site on Triq tal-Balal and Triq tal-Prepostu, in an area of San Ġwann known as Ta’ Ġnien Tut.

The site is just over 250 metres from another supermarket, while an application for a supermarket and a DIY store on a site directly across the road is still being processed.

The PA had already been inundated with objections to the proposed development, particularly because the site in question is agricultural land outside the development zone and is close to a school, St Michael Foundation for Education.

According to the public application form submitted by architects JG Periti, Jason Pace is the sole owner of the site in question. However, the PA website lists the developer as being Meleney Gauci.

The total area of the site is around 12,000 square metres.

The area proposed for the project abuts Wied Għomor and Wied il-Kbir, protected areas of ecological importance and sites of scientific importance.

Objectors insist that the application runs contrary to the PA’s rural policy and objectives of the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development, which limits land take-up for uses which are not necessary or legitimate in rural areas.

“San Ġwann already has numerous supermarkets and the take-up of agricultural ODZ land, let alone land that is on the doorstep of a school and a protected ecological area, is certainly not necessary or legitimate,” the objectors wrote in their representation filed with the PA.