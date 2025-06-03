Plans for a massive commercial development outside the development zone in Ta' Qali should be refused, Moviment Graffitti said on Tuesday.

The development application will be considered by the Planning Board this Thursday and is being recommended for refusal by the PA’s case officer.

"While the Ta’ Qali Action Plan allows for the possibility of sports-related facilities in this area, the proposed development is completely disproportionate in size and includes numerous built structures intended for various types of commercial activity, such as a four-storey hotel, shops, and restaurants. Moreover, even the proposed private sports facilities are excessive, encompassing a full-size rugby pitch, a half-size scrum training pitch, two full-size football pitches, a sprint track, six tennis courts, twelve padel tennis courts, and an indoor sports complex," the NGO said.

The site of the proposed development in Ta' Qali.

"It is clear that such intensive development — and the activity it will generate — on what is currently an open space in the ODZ will have a highly negative impact on the visual landscape, and lead to a degradation in the quality of life in the surrounding localities, as well as damage the protected natural areas next to it," it added.